How to watch PMPL MY/SG season 3 finals

The top 16 teams from the regular season will be battling across three days to crown a champion.

After an intense regular season, 16 teams have advanced to the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore (MY/SG) season three. The teams will compete from April 23 to 25 for the title of champion and two slots in the SEA Championship.

Dingoz MPX have already qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship as the winners of the regular season. The SEA Championship will happen from May 21 to 24 and will feature top teams from across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Here are all the details about the PMPL MY/SG season three finals.

Format

The 16 teams will compete across 18 matches to determine a champion.

Six matches will take place every day on Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel.

Points distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL MY/SG season three finals.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Teams

Dingoz MPX

Team Secret

Geek Fam

Taugeh Ayam Esports

Anti Circle

Team SMG

Yoodo Gank

J8 Esports

EVOS ViP

JP NSEA

R2K

IphoneWanted LX

Team Whales

RSG Malaysia

Damansara Flash Vision

HomeBois

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Malaysia’s YouTube channel from 4am CT onward.