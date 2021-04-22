How to watch PMPL MY/SG season 3 finals

After an intense regular season, 16 teams have advanced to the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore (MY/SG) season three. The teams will compete from April 23 to 25 for the title of champion and two slots in the SEA Championship.
Dingoz MPX have already qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship as the winners of the regular season. The SEA Championship will happen from May 21 to 24 and will feature top teams from across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Here are all the details about the PMPL MY/SG season three finals.
Format
- The 16 teams will compete across 18 matches to determine a champion.
- Six matches will take place every day on Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel.
Points distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL MY/SG season three finals.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Teams
- Dingoz MPX
- Team Secret
- Geek Fam
- Taugeh Ayam Esports
- Anti Circle
- Team SMG
- Yoodo Gank
- J8 Esports
- EVOS ViP
- JP NSEA
- R2K
- IphoneWanted LX
- Team Whales
- RSG Malaysia
- Damansara Flash Vision
- HomeBois
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Malaysia’s YouTube channel from 4am CT onward.