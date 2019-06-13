How to watch Overwatch Contenders﻿

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Does the lack of Overwatch during the week get you down? Maybe you want to watch some games while you’re on the bus to work or just chilling on the couch after dinner. Are you possibly interested in discovering the future stars of the Overwatch League? Well, look no further than Overwatch Contenders.



As the official second-tier tournament for Overwatch’s Path to Pro, Contenders features 68 teams from eight regions around the world with games running seven days a week.



Overwatch League stars like the entire Vancouver Titans roster, Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse for Boston, and Hangzhou’s Xu “guxue” Qiulin have risen up from Contenders to make a name for themselves on the game’s biggest stage. Even some of the game’s great casters, like Seth “Achilios” King and Wolf Schröder, came from Contenders before starting in OWL.



Recent changes to the tournament heading into 2019 have shaken a few things up, but here’s everything you need to know for season one.



Who’s playing?



Here is a list of all Contenders teams playing in season one this year, sorted by region.

Australia

Sydney Drop Bears

Blank Esports

ORDER

Ground Zero Gaming

Melbourne Mavericks

Athletico

Legacy Esports

Mindfreak

China

Alter-Ego

Big Time Regal Gaming

Flag Gaming

Guangzhou Academy (Guangzhou Charge’s Contenders team)

Hangzhou Academy (Hangzhou Spark’s Contenders team)

LGD Gaming

LGE.Huya (Chengdu Hunters’ Contenders team)

Lucky Future

T1w Esports Club

Team CC (Shanghai Dragons’ Contenders team)

Team For Victory

Triple Six Legend

Europe

Photo by Robert Paul via Blizzard Entertainment

Angry Titans

British Hurricane (London Spitfire’s Contenders team)

Eternal Academy (Paris Eternal’s Contenders team)

One.PoinT

Samsung Morning Stars

Shu’s Money Crew EU

Team Gigantti

Young and Beautiful

Korea

Element Mystic

GC Busan Wave

GEEKSTAR

Gen.G Esports (Seoul Dynasty’s Contenders team)

MVP Space

O2 Blast

RunAway

WGS Armament



North America East

Photo by Robert Paul via Blizzard Entertainment

Bermuda

Chicken Contendies

Fusion University (Philadelphia Fusion’s Contenders team)

Gladiators Legion (Los Angeles Gladiators’ Contenders team)

Mayhem Academy (Florida Mayhem’s Contenders team)

Montreal Rebellion (Toronto Defiant’s Contenders team)

Second Wind

Uprising Academy (Boston Uprising’s Contenders team)

North America West

ATL Academy (Atlanta Reign’s Contenders team)

NRG Esports (San Francisco Shock’s Contenders team)

Phase 2

Second Generation

Skyfoxes

Square One

Team Envy (Dallas Fuel’s Contenders team)

XL2 Academy (New York Excelsior’s Contenders team)

Pacific

Photo by Robert Paul via Blizzard Entertainment

Cyclone Coupling

Giant Lynx

Global Esports

JUPITER

KIX Team

Nova Monster Shield

Talon Esports

Xavier Esports

South America

Caverna e-Sports

FURY

INTZ eSports

Isurus Gaming

Lowkey Esports

The Suquinho Nation

UP Gaming

XTEN Esports

How to watch?



With a jam-packed schedule, it’s hard to miss out on Overwatch Contenders. All games are streamed, with English streams appearing for all regions (except South America) on the official Contenders Twitch channel. There’s no English stream for Contenders South America.



For other language streams:

What’s on the line?



There’s a combined $3.2 million prize pool across all eight regions for the year. Australia, Pacific, and South America will be duking it out for $100,000 apiece, while the other five regions have $200,000 each on the line.



On top of that, the best teams from each region will be invited to the Pacific and Atlantic Showdowns in late-May, with a chance to qualify for the Gauntlet, which is like a world championship for Contenders teams.



It’s also a chance for players to get noticed and secure an Overwatch League contract for mid-season, next year, or the future. The best way to cut your teeth and get noticed in Overwatch is to perform outstandingly in Contenders, and maybe you can one day make your Path to Pro a reality.



As a spectator, you can get the chance to discover these diamonds in the rough and follow them on their journey to the top. Nothing is better than cheering for someone on the big stage with a heavy serving of regional pride on the line.

