The sun’s out and so are some of League’s biggest guns.

The LCK is making its return on June 5 for the second half of 2019, and there’s been a few changes across the board. Now entering its second season at LoL Park, the 2019 LCK Summer Split will feature the same 10 teams as the spring season, but with some slight roster changes.



Here’s all the information you need to know about the 2019 LCK Summer Split.



Stream



As always, the LCK Summer Split will be broadcasted in English on the dedicated LCK Twitch channel. The games will also be viewable on YouTube and the LoLEsports website.



The native Korean broadcast will be on the LCK Korea Twitch channel, Naver, and Afreeca TV. It will also be live on television on the SBS Afreeca Korean channel.



Teams



Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) on Twitter 2019 Woori Bank LoL Champions Korea Summer] KeSPA will release the roster of the teams that will compete in the “2019 Woori Bank LoL Champions Korea Summer 2Round” starting June 5th (Wed). #LCK https://t.co/AqX6e8QijO

With KT Rolster and Jin Air Green Wings fighting their way back through the promotion tournament, there have been no changes between the Spring and Summer Splits in terms of teams.

The teams competing in the 2019 LCS Summer Split are:



Afreeca Freecs

Damwon Gaming

Gen.G

Griffin

Hanwha Life Esports

Jin Air Green Wings

KingZone DragonX

KT Rolster

Sandbox Gaming

SK Telecom T1

Schedule



For the first five weeks of the split, there will be Korean League of Legends action on five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday. But starting in week six on July 18, there will only be four games per week from Thursday to Sunday. There will be two games a day, with the first set being played at 3am CT and the second at 6am CT.



Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) on Twitter 2019 Woori Bank #LCK Summer] LCK Regular Season Schedule – Game Start Time (KST) : Game 1 17:00 ~ / Game 2 20:00 ~

Structure



The LCK Summer Split will be a double round robin between the 10 teams, with each squad playing two best-of-three series against one another. The top five teams will progress to a gauntlet-style finals system, with the first-seed getting an automatic spot in the grand finals.



The winner of the split will receive Korea’s first seed at Worlds, while the best placing team across both splits will get the second seed. The next four best teams, based off both Spring and Summer Split performances, will duke it out in another gauntlet-style bracket for Korea’s third and final seed at Worlds.



The bottom two teams will face off against the top two Challengers Korea teams in the promotion tournament to fight for their spots in the 2020 LCK Spring Split.

