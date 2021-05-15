How to use NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer

Nvidia’s Reflex ecosystem aims to give competitive players the most responsive experience possible by measuring and reducing system latency. The two-part ecosystem is comprised of the Reflex software development kit (SDK) and the Reflex Latency Analyzer. Using the Reflex Latency Analyzer to measure system latency can help competitive players dial in their settings to drop system latency to the lowest possible value.

Measuring latency previously required dropping thousands of dollars on a highspeed camera to measure latency from end to end. Nvidia’s Reflex Latency Analyzer gives serious players the chance to measure their system latency and fine-tune their settings without having to figure out how or if they can rent a high-speed camera.

To use the Reflex Latency Analyzer, you’ll need to set up a compatible G-Sync monitor and configure GeForce Experience. The two-part process takes a while if you’ve never done it before. But using the Reflex Latency Analyzer is fairly simple once you get the hang of it.

Here is how to use the Reflex Latency Analyzer to measure your system latency.

Connect the monitor using the included DisplayPort cable. You must use a DisplayPort cable to use the Reflex Latency Analyzer.



Connect the monitor to the PC with the included USB 3.2 Gen1 cable.

Screengrab via Colton Deck

Connect a Reflex-compatible mouse to the appropriate USB port on the monitor. This is indicated on some models with a small mouse legend next to the USB port.



Screengrab via Colton Deck

Locate the monitor controls on the back of the monitor.

Screengrab via Colton Deck

Click the controls inward to access the monitor menu. Monitor menus will vary from model to model.



Navigate to and select the G-Sync Processor using the monitor controls.

Screengrab via Colton Deck

Navigate to NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer and select “PC+Display Latency.”

Screengrab via Colton Deck

Toggle Reflex Latency Analyzer to “on.” You should see a box in the top left corner of the monitor that reads “XXX.XX.”



Screengrab via Colton Deck

Select “Show Monitoring Rectangle.” A faint rectangle should appear on the display.



Screengrab via Colton Deck

Load up the game you’re using to test system latency.

Use a Rectangle Preset or adjust the location with Rectangle Location. You can also adjust the size of the rectangle using Rectangle Size.



Screengrab via Blizzard

Place the Monitoring Rectangle over the muzzle of your weapon or directly over the Flash Indicator in Reflex-compatible titles. Nvidia recommends using the Flash Indicator to ensure accurate results since muzzle flashes are not identical. Using the Flash Indicator also eliminates bloom as a factor.



To use the Latency Indicator, navigate to the game’s Display settings and toggle the Flash Indicator to “on.”

Screengrab via Blizzard

Make sure NVIDIA GeForce Experience is installed and up to date.

Access the GeForce Experience overlay by pressing Alt+Z.

Select the cog icon to access the overlay settings.

Screengrab via NVIDIA

Navigate to the HUD Layout option.

Screengrab via NVIDIA

Select “Performance.”

Screengrab via NVIDIA

Select “Latency.” This overlay will display system latency information.



Position the overlay in a preset area of your choosing. You can access the overlay at any time by pressing Alt+R.



Head back to the GeForce Experience main settings menu.

Navigate to and select the Performance Monitoring option.

Screengrab via NVIDIA

Set a sample rate. This will allow GeForce Experience to log your average latency based on the sample rate selected. Results will be saved to a .csv file.



Head back to the GeForce Experience main settings menu.

Select “Keyboard Shortcuts.”

Screengrab via NVIDA

Navigate to the Performance section of the menu.

Screengrab via NVIDIA

Set your desired keybinds.

Head back into your game of choice.

Ensure the Monitoring Rectangle is still correctly positioned over the muzzle of your weapon or the Flash Indicator.

Begin testing by clicking the mouse connected to the monitor. You should see latency data appear in the Performance Overlay.



Be as precise as possible when testing. Maintain a consistent clicking speed. Do not move the mouse out of position. It can be helpful to use another mouse to navigate once you’re tabbed out of the game to save your test results using your preset keybinds. Be sure to start and stop recording between tests.



Repeat testing using different settings to find which ones give you the lowest system latency possible.

Testing system latency is a time-consuming and tiring process. Be sure to take breaks when needed so you can stay on the ball. It’s easy to mess up results with accidental mouse movement and not saving results properly. If you’re unsure if you’ve made a mistake, it’s best to restart.

Nvidia’s Reflex Latency Analyzer is available on the latest 360Hz esports monitors from Asus and Alienware, with Acer and MSI set to release their own 360Hz monitors in the near future.