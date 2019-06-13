How to upgrade champions in League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics mode

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

League of Legends’ new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, plays a lot like Dota Auto Chess. It has a similar look and feel, and its gameplay and strategy will likely end up being all too familiar.



We don’t know the ins and outs of it yet, and the game is still subject to change before its release on June 25. One of the fundamentals of Auto Chess is its upgrading system, however, and that’s going to be the same in TFT.

In the newly-coined auto-battler genre, players have a certain amount of space on their boards and are permitted a defined number of units. In the case of TFT, you’re allowed nine champions.



Image via Riot Games

Upgrading them will give them added bonuses in the form of extra damage, health, or armor—helping to bolster up your force. As the game progresses, your army will feel weaker and weaker unless you upgrade your units. At a certain point, they’ll be easily outpunched and there’s a good chance you’ll lose the game. But how do you upgrade them?

In TFT, you’ll inevitably find yourself with duplicate champions. To upgrade them, you can click on them and combine three to create a super version. If you want to go even further, you can upgrade them again by combining three supers to create an ultimate champion.



Once a champion has been upgraded to its ultimate, it’s reached its final form. You can upgrade your force into an ultimate army if you have the resources, but it might take some time. It’s by no means out of the question, though.

This article will be updated when further information is released concerning TFT.