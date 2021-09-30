How to unlearn a profession in World of Warcraft Classic

Professions in World of Warcraft Classic aim to benefit players in a number of ways.

They can be used to enhance your character with gear, enchants, and gems, or they can be exploited as a gold-making tool in conjunction with the auction house. But what if you want to unlearn a profession and pick up a new one?

You can perform this action in Classic and The Burning Crusade Classic via the skills tab. The default hotkey for this is “K.” Once you’ve opened up the skills tab, click on the profession you wish to unlearn, and in the bottom panel you should find a small red and yellow icon. Hover over it with your mouse, click it, and the game will give you the option to unlearn.

If you decide to unlearn a profession, the next profession you learn will start at level one. The same goes for the profession you unlearned. If you reached level 375 with Mining, for example, and you unlearn it, it will reset back to level one the next time learn it again.

You’re restricted to two professions at a time but can learn professions on secondary characters. If you learn Jewelcrafting and Alchemy on one character, for instance, you can pick up Mining and Herbalism on a second character.

In total, there are 10 professions and three secondary professions in The Burning Crusade Classic, including Alchemy, Blacksmithing, Enchanting, Engineering, Herbalism, Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking, Mining, Skinning, Tailoring, Cooking, First Aid, and Fishing.