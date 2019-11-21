How to turn your love of watching Fortnite into cash

Article proudly sponsored by MondoBox

It sounds a little too good to be true: sitting down to watch your favorite streamer or game, answering a few questions correctly and then, when the game is over, walking away with nothing but cold, hard cash. If you aren’t familiar with the MondoBox platform then now is as good a time as ever to sign up and start earning.



The way MondoBox works is simple. Users sign up, tune in at the right time, and begin answering questions. The more questions you answer correctly, the higher score you will receive. At the end of the day, the players with the highest scores will be rewarded with money deposited directly into their accounts.



Rewards are given daily, weekly, and monthly. The monthly prizes are the biggest, so the more often you play, the more chance you have to take home the major prizes. So how much can you actually win? One of the highest-scoring players on MondoBox has cashed out over $1,800 US just by watching Fortnite alone. All of that money just for simply answering a few questions while watching a stream you were probably going to watch anyway.



To add to your chances, MondoBox just recently released the power-up system, allowing you to earn or purchase specific “powers” to add to your gameplay. If you’re feeling confident, you can throw on a point multiplier and boost your score. Or, alternatively, if you’re feeling like you might lose too many lives in this round, you can turn on invincibility. There are many tactical ways to play on MondoBox, but the goal is always the same: get more points than your opponents and win cash.



As with most games, the MondoBox lives system isn’t infinite, but it will be during the Beta phase. Normally, you can only have up to three lives at a time and lose a life with each incorrect answer. If you lose all three you can no longer play for that day, unless you purchase a power up to bring you back. This shouldn’t be an issue if you’re paying attention, as the questions asked are specific to the game being played. There’s no bot here asking you irrelevant questions—the MondoBox team is right there with you ensuring each question is relevant and gives you the best chance of success.



One of the biggest challenges a streamer faces is keeping their audience engaged. The MondoBox platform offers an excellent incentive to stay tuned in, and provides a unique interaction for the people watching. In just over a few months, the top five winners on MondoBox have cashed out over $5,000 US while watching their favorite streamers play.



If you can’t make the normal game show hours work with your schedule, MondoBox will be implementing a surprise daily game show that features immediate payouts. The times will be random and announced on the official MondoBox Twitter page.

It’s refreshing to see a viewing platform doing all that it can to reward users with more than just a few impressions. Head on over to MondoBox to sign up, and point your favorite streamers to the MondoBox partnership program so that you can get the whole community involved.

