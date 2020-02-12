How to trade Pokémon in Pokémon Home

Pokémon HOME allows trainers to store their Pokémon from multiple games all on the cloud service and even allows players to trade with friends and randomers online to help complete their Pokédex.

For those of Nintendo Switch, however, you might not know this as the trading function and in fact, most of what makes Pokémon HOME fun and exciting, isn’t available on the Nintendo Switch system at all.

No, to trade, you need to connect your Nintendo account to your mobile device to access all the fun stuff, with the Switch only acting as the main way to transfer Pokémon from Switch and 3DS titles to the cloud servers.

Once you have Pokémon in your boxes and have linked your Nintendo account to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME, you will notice an option called “trade” appear in the top left corner.

Here, you can trade Pokémon with friends across the world so long as you add them to your friend list (limited to 10 a day) or put Pokémon onto the GTS to offer them for other Pokémon of your choosing.

It’s then a case of accepting any trade you want to complete and offering the Pokémon the other players want.