How to surrender in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Let’s be frank. Not every game is going to go well in Riot’s new mobile title, League of Legends: Wild Rift.

When a game goes terribly wrong or things just aren’t going your way, surrendering and moving on to the next game is always an option. But unlike the game’s PC counterpart, the way to surrender in Wild Rift isn’t exactly spelled out.

Luckily, it’s quite simple.

When you’re in a game of Wild Rift, hit the settings button to the right of the mini-map. When you load up the menu, you’ll see a big “SURRENDER” button down below.

Just like in regular League games, you won’t be able to press it until a certain portion of the match has been played. And even when enough time has passed, you’ll need to hope that three of your four teammates are on the same wavelength as you. But in Wild Rift, you only have to wait five minutes to start a surrender vote compared to 15 in the PC version of League.

If you click the option and everything goes well, the game will surrender, allowing you to enter your next match at a moment’s notice.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.