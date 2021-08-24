How to stream from Nintendo Switch on Twitch

You may need some outside help.

Livestreaming is more popular than ever. With an abundance of games and consoles to play, there has never been a better time to get streaming.

Over the past few years, streaming has become even easier with more devices becoming affordable and accessible to players who want to share their gameplay, with some consoles even offering built-in streaming features. Other consoles that don’t offer these features can be broadcast with the help of capture cards that have become quite affordable over the years.

Nintendo fans can get in on the streaming action also, however, broadcasting from the Nintendo Switch does require some outside help.

How to stream from the Nintendo Switch

Image via Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t offer any built-in streaming features, but you can still broadcast high-quality gameplay with the help of an external capture card.

Once you’ve acquired a capture card, setting it up and getting streaming with be slightly different depending on your device. Here’s a simple outline of how the process will look on most if not all devices.

Nintendo gamers who want to stream will need to play in the docked mode, so go ahead and dock your Switch if you haven’t already.

Next, connect an HDMI cable from your Nintendo Switch docks output to the input on your capture card.

Now you’ll want to connect a second HDMI cable from the output of your capture card to the TV or Monitor you’ll be viewing your game on.

Connect the USB cable from your capture card to your PC if applicable and shift to your PC to continue setup.

Depending on the capture card, you have you may opt to use their recording or streaming software. But to generalize, we’ll use the most common, OBS Studio.

In OBS Studio, link your Twitch or YouTube account to your OBS if you haven’t already.

Right-click on the OBS app and select “Add Video Capture Device,” selecting your capture card from the available devices.

You should now see a feed of your gameplay from the Switch showing up in your OBS window.

Lastly, optimize the other features you’d like in your stream such as including a camera of overlay, and when you’re set to go click the “Start Streaming” button to go live.

If you’ve yet to purchase a capture card, here are some of the best options on the market today.