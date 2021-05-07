How to register for the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier closed beta

Square Enix has reached the testing phase for its new Final Fantasy VII-inspired battle royale, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

Players in the U.S. and Canada can sign up for First Soldier’s closed beta, which will begin on June 1.

To be eligible for the closed beta, players need to have access to a 64-bit device with Android 7.1 or newer installed and at least 3GB of available memory. Device requirements could be added or changed ahead of the game’s official release, however.

To register, players can either look up First Soldier on the Google Play Store or visit the game’s official website to pre-register for access to the game. This will sign them up for the beta but does not guarantee that they will be invited once it goes live.

The test is limited to Android devices, and only residents of the U.S. and Canada can participate and provide feedback. Registration will remain open until May 27 at 10pm CT. More details will be shared at a later date.

Square Enix has also warned fans that, since this is a closed beta and First Soldier is still in development, there will likely be many unexpected errors when players get to try it out.