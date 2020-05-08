How to Play with your Buddy in Pokémon GO

Playing with your Buddy is a feature that was added to the Buddy Update in Pokemon Go which can reward you with specific things depending on when and how you use it.

But how does it work?

First, you need to open the buddy Menu on your Phone and click the big Play Button under your current Buddy Pokémon. This will activate the game’s camera.

From there, throw your Pokemon down onto an open stretch of land and the Pokémon will appear in the AR function. Playing with your Buddy is then pretty simple.

All you need to do is hold your finger on the Pokémon and move it back and forth. Your Pokémon will visually look happy and after a few moments of spending time with them doing this, small sparkles will appear. This shows you have successfully played with your Buddy Pokémon once a Heart appears instead.

Then just quit, you have done what you needed to do!