How to play the Rocket League Sideswipe alpha test

With the recent announcement of Rocket League Sideswipe, a reimagined version of Rocket League that’s being built from the ground up for mobile devices, Psyonix has already given some players a chance to test out the game.

Players in Australia and New Zealand have received access to a limited-time regional alpha test on Android via the Google Play Store that’s live starting today. Future beta tests will be announced later this year.

For anyone who wants to try out the alpha test, they’ll first need to be living in Australia or New Zealand and have access to an Android device with the Google Play Store installed—so basically any Android device.

If you meet those requirements, you should be able to find Rocket League Sideswipe by searching in the Google Play Store, where a prompt or link should allow you to sign up for access to the alpha. You’ll need a Gmail account to request access and you might need to wait for verification before you’re approved to actually download the app, so make sure you check your email for any updates if you can’t get in right away.

Since this is being run as a limited-time closed test, there are likely going to be several bugs and problems once you do get in. But that’s why Psyonix is running this alpha. Don’t assume any performance problems are being caused by your device. It’s more than likely something on Sideswipe’s end.

Psyonix has yet to set a release date or specific release window for Sideswipe.

