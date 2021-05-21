How to play the Guns Blazing mode in CoD: Mobile

John McClane and Rambo have arrived into Call of Duty: Mobile, and have brought a new game mode with them called Guns Blazing. The two characters from the classic movie franchises Die Hard and Rambo have been added to the game as a part of the ‘80s Action Heroes event.

The Guns Blazing mode allows players to transform into either John McClane or Rambo. It's a limited-time mode that will be available until June 2. The mode features a free-for-all experience with eight players. The first player to reach 30 points will achieve victory. You can use your normal loadout in this mode, but scorestreaks and operators have been disabled.

On entering this mode, players will be able to spot a “rage indicator” at the top of the screen. Every time a player gets a kill or dies, the rage will increase by 100 points. At 500 points, players will transform into a super-soldier, which can either be John McClane or Rambo. Killing another super soldier will give players 300 points.

In the super-soldier state, players will have increased health and two dual-wielded Chopper LMGs with 200 ammo. On dying or exhausting their ammo, the super-soldier will return to their normal state.

Image via Activision

You can even get John McClane and Rambo as permanent characters to enjoy in multiplayer and battle royale matches. They can be unlocked through the Die Hard and Rambo bundles available in CODM right now.