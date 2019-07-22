How to mute players in CS:GO

CS:GO matchmaking is a toxic environment at the best of times. Slip up, make a mistake, misjudge a smoke, or fail to clutch, and your teammates are ready and waiting to flame you.

The chances of finding four like-minded players are often slim, but that’s unfortunately what you sign up for when you queue solo. In this scenario, you can either try to stay on your teammates’ good side, stop communicating altogether, or just mute them.

Ideally, they’d cooperate and your tip-top voice comms would lead to a quick and easy win. But, sometimes, the only option is to mute.

How do you mute your teammates, though? There are a few possible options. If you need some peace and quiet and want to mute the entirety of your team, you can open up your console by pressing the tilde key (`), typing /mute all, and pressing enter.

If there’s one particular player that’s getting on your nerves, causing havoc, and distracting you from the game at hand, you can simply open the scoreboard by pressing the tab key, holding down right-click, then left-clicking on your teammate’s name. Once you’ve selected your teammate, click Block Communications.

Sometimes after five or 10 minutes, your irritating teammate has calmed down a little. If you dare, you can unmute them by doing the reverse of your previous action. In the case of using the console, open it up again and retype /mute all.