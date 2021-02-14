How to Mega Evolve in Pokémon Go

Though it’s possible to encounter evolved Pokémon in the wild while playing Pokémon Go, some species will only be available if you evolve their base versions. Considering evolved Pokémon are separate Pokédex entries, evolving can become an end-game objective for trainers who’d like to become the best.

Aside from the regular evolving process all trainers are accustomed to, Niantic added Mega Evolutions to Pokémon Go in 2020, allowing powerful Pokémon to become even stronger. Mega Evolving is only reserved for Pokémon that have already reached their final form.

A Mega Evolution will boost a Pokémon’s attacks, combat power (CP), health points (HP). Including a Mega Evolved Pokémon in your raiding squad will also grant your other Pokémon an attack power boost. This buff doesn’t stack, however.

Due to their immense power, Mega Evolved Pokémon aren’t allowed to defend Gyms or participate in Go Battle League matches. Mega Evolving is mostly advised for Pokémon you frequently raid with, but if you can spare the resources, you can also consider experimenting with your options.

How can you Mega Evolve in Pokémon Go?

Screengrab via Niantic

Mega Evolving is more expensive compared to regular evolves. You’ll need to collect Mega Energies to perform Mega Evolves. Pokémon will only stay as Mega for eight hours, meaning you should perform the evolves right before when you need them.

If you have another Mega Evolved Pokémon, it’ll lose its buffs immediately after you evolve another one. Each Mega Evolved Pokémon will also be added to your Mega Pokédex.

The Mega Evolving process is similar to regular evolving. If you have enough Mega Energy for a Pokémon, navigate to your Pokédex and choose the version that you’d like to Mega Evolve.

How can you earn Mega Energy in Pokémon Go?

Unlike Candies, obtaining Mega Energy is relatively more challenging. You’ll be able to acquire more Mega Energy from Mega Raids, unless there’s an exclusive event taking place. You can only earn the corresponding Mega Energy of the Pokémon you’re facing during the Mega Raid.

After registering a Mega Evolved Pokémon to your Mega Pokédex, you can also earn Mega Energy for them by assigning a Buddy Pokémon from their evolutionary line. This means that if you have a Venusaur registered, you’ll be able to earn Mega Energy if you set an Ivysaur or Bulbasaur as your Buddy Pokémon.