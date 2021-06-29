How to join the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft has officially made Xbox’s Cloud Gaming beta services available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members across all major platforms.

This means the service, previously known as xCloud, is now running on Windows 10 PCs, Android devices, and Apple devices in 22 countries.

In order to join the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta, all you need to do is make sure you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and use the appropriate method to access the program. This will vary between devices and operating systems, so make sure you are using the right methods where applicable.

Here is how you can access Xbox Cloud Gaming on each of the compatible platforms, mainly through use of supported browsers.

Android Devices

Xbox Game Pass app

Android users can download a specialized Xbox Game Pass app from the Google Play or Samsung Galaxy Store, which can then be used to directly access Cloud Gaming services for supported Xbox titles.

Google Chrome browser

Just like with other devices, Android users can also simply access Xbox Cloud Gaming via a supported browser.

Go to the official Xbox website in the browser

Sign in with your Microsoft account that is linked with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

You should then have access to a compatible library of games

Apple Devices

Because Apple doesn’t allow services like Game Pass to operate within its App Store’s ecosystem, Microsoft has made Xbox Cloud Gaming available exclusively through the browser for iOS devices. It looks like it will also only be accessible through Safari browsers for now across iPhone and iPad products.

Since you can’t use an app on iOS, you can select the official Xbox website using Safari’s share feature and add the bookmark to your home screen as a shortcut for easy access.

Windows 10 PC

If you don’t have a PC that can natively download or run some of the games you want to play, Microsoft is offering Xbox Cloud Gaming through both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers on PC.

As the Xbox Cloud Gaming program continues to evolve, you can expect Microsoft and the Xbox team to update these system requirements and likely bring the service to even more platforms.