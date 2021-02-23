How to get Therian Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in Pokémon Go

With the oncoming Season of Legends hitting Pokémon Go, Niantic is preparing its players for encounters with legendary Pokémon and trainers.

This new season begins on March 1 and the headliners are Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus.

The Forces of Nature are already in the game and have been flying in and out of raids for the last year. But their Therian Formes haven’t been available until now. Usually, you’d need to use a Reveal Glass to change the legendary genies into their alternate forms, but it looks like Pokémon Go is getting right to the point.

We don’t know how exactly players will be able to capture Therian Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus just yet. But there’s a big clue in the newest blog post that announced they’d be coming to the game.

When bringing up season-exclusive Special Research, Niantic said Professor Willow is actively researching Therian Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. The text even says that players will follow along as the professor does his research to earn Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Candy, along with other rewards.

Since the text doesn’t mention encounters with Therian Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus directly, it’s likely that they’ll be featured in the five-star raid rotation at varying points throughout March. We can point this out because the text does say that the trio is “the first three legendary Pokémon featured during this season.”

More information about the Therian Forme trio should be released at the start of March, including full details on how players can encounter them.