How to get the Sarge mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has a new mouse mount on the loose, but you won’t be able to get it from just playing WoW. The epic mount from Hearthstone lore can only be claimed after playing Blizzard Entertainment’s digital card game.

As a way to try to increase its playerbase, Hearthstone is launching a cross-game activation with WoW that will reward players with a Sarge mount by taking part in the new Hearthstone set Mercenaries.

If you’re only looking to get the mount, don’t worry too much. It shouldn’t take you that long. To claim your Sarge mount, you only need to complete Mercenaries’ introductory missions. After you have finished the prologue, all you need to do is start a new “Bounty,” but you shouldn’t even need to complete it.

As soon as you do that, the mount should be in your Mount Journal in WoW.

If you don’t immediately see it, try to log out of your Battle.net app and all of your game clients. After you get them all started back up, log into Hearthstone for just a second, and log back out before opening up WoW.

Sarge should be in your journal as an unopened present. Clicking the “unwrap” button will add it to your collection.