How to get the Gritty and Glacial Community Day Special Research Ticket in Pokémon Go

Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew are going to be the featured species in Pokémon Go’s March Community Day on March 13, and players can already take advantage of some of the bonuses involved with the event.

Along with featuring two distinct variants of Sandshrew, evolving either Sandshrew or Alolan Sandshrew during the event will teach their respective Sandslash variant an event-exclusive move. For Kantonian Sandslash, it will learn the Charged Attack Night Slash, while Alolan Sandslash will learn the Fast Attack Shadow Claw.

Players who want to get the most out of the event can already purchase the ticket for the Community Day Special Research Story: Gritty and Glacial.

As with every Community Day Special Research Story, the Gritty and Glacial ticket costs $1 and will give players access to event-exclusive Special Research with more rewards and encounters themed around Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew.

The Gritty and Glacial ticket is currently available to purchase in the Pokémon Go app across iOS and Android. The payment will go through your respective app store, which will give you access to the ticket and its bonuses during the specified gameplay hours: 11am to 5pm local time on March 13.

All tickets are non-refundable and will only be active during the set gameplay hours.

Every player, with or without the ticket, will still have access to several bonuses, such as 25 percent egg hatch distance for all eggs placed in an Incubator and three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules.