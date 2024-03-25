How to get the Gone Home emblem in Destiny 2

Emblems are just one way for you to show off your achievements and flair in Destiny 2. Seeing a rare emblem in the wild draws plenty of attention, and the Gone Home emblem is certainly quite rare—for now.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately, this emblem is available to all players, but you’ve got to know where to go to get your hands on it. Here’s how to add the Gone Home emblem to your collection in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Gone Home emblem in Destiny 2

The blue and white are quite striking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To add the Gone Home emblem to your collection in Destiny 2, you’ll need to enter the emblem’s code into the Bungie Code Redemption page. The code for the Gone Home emblem is 3CV-D6K-RD4.

To redeem the Gone Home emblem:

Head to the Bungie Code Redemption page.

Sign into your account via the platform you play Destiny 2.

via the platform you play Destiny 2. In the Code Redemption box , enter 3CV-D6K-RD4.

, enter 3CV-D6K-RD4. Hit “Redeem.”

If you’re in-game when you do this, once you’ve redeemed the code, you’ll need to restart the game for it to be available. Then, head to Collections, then Flair, then the General tab under Emblems, and the Gone Home emblem should be available and ready to acquire.

The code was made available to players who purchased collector’s editions of The Final Shape expansion, but as is tradition, those codes were shared around the community, and over time, many players unlocked and added the emblem to their collections and proudly used it even before the expansion’s release.

The Gone Home emblem is one of five emblems that came with The Final Shape collector’s edition, with the Myopia, Folding Space, Archived, and Gateway exclusive emblems also available to redeem.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more