Players have two weeks to complete challenges and get these items.

A new phase has started in Metro Royale, the special crossover event in PUBG Mobile with Metro Exodus that joined the game on Nov. 10. With it, new challenges have become available with new rewards to earn.

Among them, three skins can be acquired by completing challenges in December. The Globetrotter set features a winter suit in yellow and white, whereas the two other Soccer sets are lighter.

Related: PUBG Corp. to invest $100 million in India as PUBG Mobile returns, will establish “largest” esports league in the country

They’re soccer suits for summer, one in red and the other in blue. A soccer ball headgear can also be earned by completing challenges, but it’s the most difficult reward to get.

How to get the Globetrotter and Soccer sets for free in PUBG Mobile

Screengrab via PUBG Corp.

Players must complete Winter Soccer Camp and Metro Royale challenges to earn tokens that can be redeemed to buy the exclusive skins. Next week, another set of challenges will likely be added to the game to unlock other rewards. Meanwhile, the active challenges reset daily.

The Globetrotter set can be bought with 10 bullet casings. A fire-themed skin for the Uzi can also be bought with 15 casings. Here’s how to earn those tokens:

Send three hearts (Chicken) to friends: one casing

Complete one Classic match: one casing

Complete three Classic matches: two casings

Revive teammates one time: one casing

Kill five enemies: two casings

Those challenges will end on Dec. 7. The Soccer sets, on the other hand, require five football trophies each and the headgear requires 36 of them. Here’s how to earn those tokens:

Survive for 15 minutes: one trophy

Complete one match while in a group with friends: two trophies

Complete two matches while in a group with friends: two trophies

Log into the game: one trophy

Those challenges will end on Dec. 14. If players complete all of the challenges for a few days, they should be able to get those free skins without any issues.