How to get PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass 17

PUBG Mobile’s 17th season, called Runic Power, has begun. With it, a new Royale Pass has joined the battle royale game featuring some exclusive skins, outfits, and more.

The Royale Pass has two variants: an elite version and a free version. The free version is automatically unlocked for everyone and offers significantly fewer rewards. All the exclusive skins can only be unlocked through the Elite Pass, for example.

The RP contains 100 levels through which players must advance by completing missions. Each level unlocks a new reward on the Elite Pass. The Elite Pass also contains 600 UC, which players can use to buy the RP in the next season as well.

How to unlock the Elite Royale Pass 17 in PUBG Mobile

Step one

Open PUBG Mobile.

Step two

Click on the RP button in the top right of the screen.

A screen will appear displaying the season’s Royale Pass and the rewards it offers.

Screengrab via PUBG Corp.

Step three

Click on the upgrade pass button in the bottom right of the screen.

Screengrab via PUBG Corp.

Step four

You can purchase either the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus.

The Elite Pass costs 600 UC, while the Elite Pass Plus contains 1,800 UC.

The plus variant unlocks 25 tiers beforehand itself. It also offers an exclusive Guardian Armor avatar.

Screengrab via PUBG Corp.

Step five