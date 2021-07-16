How to get Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021

The star of the proverbial show for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is the Mythical Pokémon Meloetta, which has been added to the game for the first time during the event.

This year’s event will run on July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, with new bonuses, content, and encounters. Each day for Go Fest 2021 will focus on something specific. Day one will focus on hourly habitats, those special costumed Pokémon, and the Global Arena Challenges, while day two is going to be a special raid day, featuring every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go.

Because Meloetta is the event’s main attraction for day one, the entire event-exclusive Special Research is themed around music. And, in order to encounter the musical Mythical, you will need to complete a majority of those Special Research tasks.

This includes picking between specific Pokémon you want to encounter and add to what Niantic is referring to as “your own band.” Each choice will determine one of several encounters and the eventual name of your band too, though the ending of the Special Research is always the same.

Once you build a sufficient band out of other musical Pokémon or Pokémon wearing Meloetta-themed hats, you can catch the Normal/Psychic-type and add it to your team.