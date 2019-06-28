How to get items in Teamfight Tactics

Items are essential to League of Legends’ new autobattler mode, Teamfight Tactics. They can be used for a number of reasons, including buffing up your force, bolstering stats, helping improve your DPS, or simply adding an additional unit to the board.

There are several ways to get items in TFT. Riot’s new autobattler game mode requires skill and plenty of knowledge, but when it comes to items, luck comes into play.

You can pick and choose items from carousel rounds. There will be a selection of units walking around in a circle, each with an item to their name. You have to decide whether to prioritize a unit pick or go straight for a specific item. Once you have your item, you choose to combine it with another to create an upgrade. There are plenty of items you can build, each with a unique effect.

Other than choosing your items from the carousel, you receive items from PVE rounds. A PVE round is where you face off against a set of NPCs, rather than a player. In the case of TFT, you play against minions and jungle camps from League. The first round will start with basic minions, but as the game progresses, they’ll get gradually more difficult to kill. Each minion or jungle camp you kill has a chance to grant you an item. That means if you’re up against five minions, you could get five items. But you could just as easily get nothing. It all depends on luck.

You’ll probably get a few items in the early stages of the game, and you’re bound to get more as the game progresses, but you have to rely on pure chance.

Riot is likely to change the item system in the patches to come. We’ll upgrade this article if that happens.