How to get Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin during Pokémon Go’s 5th-anniversary event

It may feel like the summer of Pokémon Go when countless players from around the world turned into cardio addicts was just yesterday, but it was actually five years ago. And now, to celebrate the game’s launch, Niantic is hosting one of its classic anniversary events.

Like previous iterations of the event, a Collection Challenge will be live alongside Field Research tasks and much more to do. There will be a bunch of new cosmetics as well that players will be able to collect and keep as a reminder of Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary.

Alongside all the challenges and events, a shiny version of Darumaka will be up for grabs with the start of the event, making this a chance for collectors to expand their Pokédex.

If you’re missing Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin in your collection, this will also be the perfect time to fill these spots since these three Pokémon will be available to catch throughout the event. Though these Pokémon have a chance to appear in the wild, you can guarantee some encounters with them by completing in-game objectives.

Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin will have a chance to appear in one-star raids. Remote Raid Passes can be useful during this process since you may need to go through a few attempts to get an encounter with Chespin, Forakie, and Fennekin.

If you don’t enjoy raiding that much, try completing the “Spin five PokéStops or Gyms” Field Research task since it offers a Chespin, Froakie, or Fennekin encounter as a reward. You may have even completed this one without noticing, so you should check your quest log before going out to spin PokéStops.

Dropping a lure can also be a valid strategy since these three can appear in the wild. If you’re looking to capture them in one go, it’ll be a decent idea to ensure that you’re stocked up on berries and Ultra Balls. Though these three Pokémon shouldn’t be that hard to catch, not risking the first encounter can save you time if your attempts end up going south.