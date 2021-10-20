How to get all Pumpkin Exchange items in Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival event: Costs, tips, and more

With the start of the Halloween Festival event in Pokémon UNITE, players are now able to purchase new Holowear, collect pumpkins, and play as a big trickster squirrel to celebrate the season of spooks.

A limited-time game mode called Halloween Night in Mer Stadium is also being added, which will replace a player’s Battle Items with pumpkins that can be thrown at your opponent’s Pokémon.

The main goal is to earn pumpkins and exchange them for event-exclusive items. These pumpkins can be collected by participating in battles, logging in daily, and completing challenges throughout the event from Oct. 20 to Nov. 7.

You will collect this new, spooky currency from the “Events” tab just like any other challenge or daily bonus. This will also be where you can access the Pumpkin Exchange, where you can use those pumpkins to grab your event items.

There does seem to be a limit to how many pumpkins every player is guaranteed to get without using an item called a Pumpkin Box, so you will need to approach this Pumpkin Exchange carefully if you want to make sure you get everything you want out of the event.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Halloween Festival’s special pumpkins, including the exchange prices and how you should use them.

Pumpkin Exchange prices

Greedent Unite License 70 pumpkins

1-Day Battle Point Boost Card One pumpkin 999 possible exchanges

Pumpkin Box Two pumpkins 999 possible exchanges

Halloween Festival avatar border Five pumpkins

Pumpkin Pikachu sticker Five pumpkins

Halloween Festival avatar background 10 pumpkins

Halloween Festival Spooky avatar pose 20 pumpkins

Halloween Festival Pointed Hat avatar item 50 pumpkins



Pumpkin Exchange tips

Because players could end up hard-capped for pumpkins during the event, every exchange matters. But thankfully, it is easy to cut some excess costs and make everything work in one simple step—not using pumpkins to get Greedent.

The Greedent Unite License is heavily advertised at the top of the Pumpkin Exchange, but that is a waste of 70 pumpkins—unless you don’t want to get all of the other available event items.

You can purchase the newest Unite License from the Unite Battle Commission for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems and save yourself some spooky work. This should give you enough pumpkins to exchange for all of the other single items, with some extra to roll Pumpkin Boxes with too.

You can use the Pumpkin Exchange until Nov. 10, with the actual Halloween Festival set to end a few days earlier on Nov. 7.