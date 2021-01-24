How to get a Metal Coat in Pokémon Go

Catching all Pokémon is the ultimate goal of every trainer, but it may end up being one of the more difficult challenges you’ve encountered if you also count evolved species.

Though evolved versions of some Pokémon can spawn in the wild, catching them will be significantly more challenging than a regular one, and it can cost you one too many Ultra Balls—more than you’d like to spare.

Tracking them down isn’t the only way of getting them, however, since you can also evolve the base version of each Pokémon with the right materials. Considering the number of PokéStops each trainer spins every day, there’s a chance you may already have the needed items in your inventory.

A Metal Coat is mostly used to evolve Scyther into Scizor and Onix into Steelix. The Metal Coat is also one of the rarer evolutionary items in Pokémon Go, meaning it may take a while before you find another one.

Here’s how you can get a Metal Coat in Pokémon Go.

How can you get a Metal Coat in Pokémon Go?

Just like other consumables in the game, you’ll be able to get a Metal Coat from spinning PokéStops. Due to the low drop rate of the item, around one percent, it may take approximately 500 spins before you find your first Metal Coat on an unlucky day. The main reason behind the high spin number is that the Metal Coat shares a similar drop rate with other evolutionary items. You’ll need to get lucky twice—once to get an evolutionary item off a PokéStop and one more time for it to be a Metal Coat.

You can use the daily bonus system to increase the number of items you can get from a PokéStop, increasing your chances of getting a Metal Coat even by a slight margin. If you visit a PokéStop for seven days in a row, you’ll receive more items each day, and the bonus will reach its maximum potential on the seven-day mark.

If you enjoy the game’s PvP aspect, you can also try competing in the Go Battle League for a mystery item. Though the drop rate of Metal Coats from the mystery item reward is unknown, it’s expected to be as low as its availability from PokéStops.