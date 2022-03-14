How to fix the Pokémon GO incense bug

There are enough Pokémon to catch in the wild in Pokémon GO. If you’re looking to make the most out of your time, however, you can use Lures and Incenses that increase the spawn rate of Pokémon inside their area of effect.

While using these items will be relatively straightforward, there can be bugs that negatively affect players’ experience while using them. A recent bug that appeared after Niantic changed the way Incenses work made it so that the item’s effect could run out before it was supposed to end.

The latest changes increased the Incense duration from 60 minutes to 90 minutes, but players will be required to walk around to get the most benefit from their Incenses since staying still will only mean a single Pokémon spawn every five minutes.

It’ll be up to Niantic to roll out a permanent fix for the bug, players can try out the following fix to make sure their Incense doesn’t disappear before it’s supposed to.

How to fix Pokémon GO incense bug on iOS devices

Screengrab via Apple Screengrab via Apple Screengrab via Apple Screengrab via Apple

Exit Pokémon GO

Open Settings

Choose General

Select Date & Time

Enable “Set Automatically”

How to fix Pokémon GO incense bug on Android devices

Screengrab via Google Screengrab via Google Screengrab via Google Screengrab via Google