How to fix Pokémon HOME error code 2-ALZTA-0001

Updates can be a pain, especially when they involve new features.

Pokémon HOME’s biggest update yet is now live, bringing support for both Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This Version 2.0 update includes connectivity for both of the most recent Pokémon games, along with intricate features that will help Pokémon discovered in the unique conditions of the Hisui region transition in a way that will put their stats and moves in line with their more modern counterparts.

While the update is live globally on Nintendo Switch and mobile, however, some users are likely running into error code 2-ALZTA-0001 instead of getting access to the app’s new features. And, this isn’t an easy fix since it is entirely server-side.

How to fix error code 2-ALZTA-0001

Just like with the other ALZTA-type error codes players encounter when trying to use HOME, 2-ALZTA-0001 is a server error that is given to players when a particular condition is not met, in this case, it involves maintenance not being complete.

Most of the time, it will be accompanied by an error message saying “Currently undergoing maintenance. Please wait until maintenance is complete.”

In general, the May 18 maintenance period for HOME lasted slightly longer than many expected, and the Version 2.0 update itself is being pushed live on a staggered rollout to prevent servers from being overloaded and crashing.

This simply means that some players won’t have immediate access to the new update once they update their apps.

If you do encounter error code 2-ALZTA-0001, try restarting your app and making sure you have the newest version of HOME installed. This could ping the servers again and grant you access, though it is more likely whatever update was pushed live is not yet ready to be used or is being staggered.

Patience is key here, but restarting your app and trying again once in a while could prove fruitful.