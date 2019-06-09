How to fix Overwatch ws-37505-0 error code

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The last thing you want to experience when you’re playing Overwatch is an error code. It could pop up on your screen for any number of reasons, and if you’re not tech savvy, you more than likely won’t know how to fix it.

If you’re plagued with the ws-37505-0 error code, all you need to do is follow these simple steps.



You’re receiving this error code because of a connection issue. It could be on your end, but it could just as easily be out of your control. The first thing you need to do is to check the status of the game server. You can find your specific region here. If the server is down, and your country is in the red, all you can do is wait. There’s no way to determine how long the servers will be down for, but it shouldn’t be too long.



If, however, the servers are intact, there are a few things you can do to fix the problem. Check the status of the PlayStation Network on the PSN network service page. If the servers are active, run an internet connection test on your PS4. You can do this by heading to the home screen, navigating to Settings, Network, then Test Internet Connection. If you can’t connect, the problem may be with your internet service provider. There’s a good chance that it’ll fix itself, but if you’re desperate to play, contacting your provider is an option.



Don’t stop there, though. Your router ports could be out of sync with the PlayStation Network. You can check your ports by going to your router manufacturer’s website and following the instructions on how to open them. Make sure the following ports are unblocked:



TCP: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480.

UDP: 3478, 3479.

If you’re still getting the error, restart your PS4, update your router to the latest firmware, and restart it. If this doesn’t work, all you can do is contact the PlayStation support team.

This only affects PlayStation 4 users. If you get this error while playing on Xbox One or PC, something has gone terribly wrong.

