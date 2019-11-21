How to fix Nintendo Switch Error Code 2306-0112

Pokémon Sword and Shield players are having a lot of issues with connecting to the online servers today and there’s no real explanation out there right now.

But we do know that whenever someone is affected by the unexplained outage, a gray pop up appears and shows off Error Code 2306-0112 while asking the player to connect again later.

Servers went down, then back up, then down again 😅 r/PokemonSwordAndShield: Pokemon Sword and Shield, The new Nintendo Switch Pokemon Videogames

This error code isn’t exclusive to Pokémon and is, in fact, the error message that players get whenever they’re disconnected from a Nintendo server in general. It mostly occurs prior to a matchmaking process beginning in a game, though. In this case, it’s keeping players from battling, trading, and competing in Max Raid Battles online.

Typically, this error would indicate something is wrong with your internet rather than the game’s servers, but complaints have been flying in about poor connection and servers not working. The next scheduled maintenance for network services isn’t supposed to happen until Nov. 27 at 8:30pm CT, either.

But if you don’t just want to wait for Nintendo to fix the servers, you might be able to connect if you try to fix the error as if it was on your end.

Here are a few ways you might be able to solve Nintendo Switch Error Code 2306-0112, as laid out by Nintendo’s Support page.

Review the Network Status page for any noted outages. If you find notice of maintenance or a service outage, please try again after services have returned to normal.

Restart the Nintendo Switch console. Hold down the Power Button for three seconds, then select Power Options followed by Restart. If the console doesn’t respond, hold down the Power Button for twelve seconds to force it to shut down, then power on the console again.

Restart your home network. Restarting your network devices may resolve this issue if it’s related to the devices being unresponsive.

Move the Nintendo Switch console closer to the wireless router. If possible, place the Nintendo Switch within 10 to 15 feet of the wireless router to improve the signal strength during troubleshooting. Removing the Switch from the dock might also help the troubleshooting process.

Move any metal objects or electronic devices away from your Nintendo Switch console and wireless router. Metal objects and electronic devices may interfere with wireless signals. If you have any of these, such as filing cabinets, speakers, power strips, glass, or cordless phones, next to your console or wireless router, move them away.

If supported by your router, connect to a different wireless band. Many routers support both the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz frequency bands. If your router supports both, set up a new Internet connection and connect to the band you are not currently connecting to. Many routers will have default SSID names that label whether the connection is 2.4Ghz or 5Ghz, but if you’re not sure, you can review this information within your router’s settings.

Manually enter an alternate DNS. If the DNS you’re attempting to use isn’t working, entering an alternate DNS may resolve this issue.



Unless you’re an expert at messing with your router, don’t try doing the last few options—you could end up damaging your connection further. The first few steps should resolve any simple issues you’re having with your connection. But if the problem persists, it’s likely on Nintendo’s end.