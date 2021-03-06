How to fix ‘Error Finding Match’ in Pokémon Go

Catching all the Pokémon may be enough to prove you’re the best trainer out there, but will that mean anything if there are thousands of other trainers claiming they’ve accomplished the same? When that’s the case, you’ll need to battle your way to the top, so you can prove that you’re truly the best Pokémon trainer in Pokemon Go.

Trainers bored with local rivalries rejoiced with the introduction of Go Battle League in 2020, a matchmaking-based system that allows players to challenge players from all over the world. The mode unlocks after trainers reach level 10, and there’s also a leaderboard you can look forward to engraving your name into.

Though matchmaking systems work on simple principles and formulas, it can become surprisingly tougher to match players against each other in certain circumstances. Pokémon Go players are usually prompted with the “Error Finding Match” pop-up when this happens, which navigates them back to the Go Battle League main page.

There’s a number of reasons why this error can pop up, including overloaded servers, a weak internet connection, or your opponent disconnecting from the game before the match begins.

Here’s how you can fix this error and get into a match as soon as possible.

Make sure the servers are up

If there’s an ongoing server outage, nothing you’ll try will be able to fix this error. Matchmaking servers and the game servers will be separated in most cases, meaning it won’t mean everything is working fine if you can log into the game.

Checking the social media channels of Pokémon Go alongside visiting Down Detector can inform you about ongoing maintenance or shortages. You’ll have no choice but to wait for Niantic to roll out a fix before you can find a match.

Try finding a match again after receiving the error

If you’re getting the pop-up out of nowhere, chances are it was caused by an opponent who was disconnected from the server moments before you two were to start a match. This can happen if the opposing trainer loses their connection after finding a match or closes the app before the system matches the players.

In cases similar to this, you should be able to find another match after trying to find another one. Receiving back-to-back errors may indicate there might be something else going on. So long as the servers are up, there are a few checkboxes you’ll need to go through to make sure everything’s under control.

Restart Pokémon Go

It may sound simple, but restarting your game can help you fix a rogue software error that could prevent you from finding a match. While you’re at it, you can also turn on Airplane Mode on your phone and then off again to reset your connection as well.

Your mobile internet connection can be the underlying cause of the error, and reconnecting to the network is pretty much the first step you can take to make sure your connection is fine.

Switch to Wi-Fi or another network

Though it happens rarely, even mobile internet providers can get overloaded with bandwidth. Local events or maintenance can decrease your service provider’s capacity, affecting the quality of your connection in a negative way.

Switching to Wi-Fi or another network is the best way to troubleshoot your usual connection. If you don’t have a Wi-Fi spot near, you can ask a friend to share their bandwidth by switching Mobile Hotspot on. Trying out different networks is one of the best ways to troubleshoot your usual connection since if the error disappears, it’ll mean that your connection was the problem.

If staying on the other networks isn’t an option for you, you can try swapping out your DNS addresses for more commercially available ones since they can also cause similar errors. Once you switch to a different connection, you also start using a different DNS server which is usually provided by the internet service provider.

Clear Pokémon Go’s cache

If nothing you’ve tried so far worked to fix the problem, clearing Pokémon Go’s cache can be your last resort. Doing so will reset your game’s cache, and you’ll be asked to log in once again.

Your copy of Pokémon Go will be practically new, as if you’ve just downloaded the app off the App/Play Store. This will eliminate the possibility of a modification you’ve made to be the root of your problems.

While Android users will be able to do this through Pokémon Go’s app settings, trainers on iOS devices will need to delete and reinstall the game.

Contact Niantic

In cases where you frequently get prompted with this error, it may be a decent idea to contact Pokémon Go’s developer, Niantic. Opening a support ticket and explaining the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried so far will help the team narrow down the possibilities.

Niantic can research the logs to see what’s been preventing you from participating in matches and get back to you with more solution steps to try out.