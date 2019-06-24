How to fix Dota Underlords mobile “unable to download content file” error

If you’re an Android user, you may be experiencing an issue when downloading Dota Underlords on your mobile phone. It could be for a number of reasons, but it’s relatively straightforward to solve.

Usually, when you download a game, the Google Play Store has a function where the game’s data downloads together with the app, but Underlords is different. For whatever reason, Valve has chosen its own method, and it’s led to some complications.

Instead of the normal procedure, Underlords automatically downloads to your external SD. It appears that if your card is full, this error may occur. To prevent this from happening, simply free up space on your SD or eject it, and download the game to your phone’s internal storage.

This method might not work for everyone, but it’s the most common root of the problem. If you don’t have external storage, then the error could be connected to your VPN. If you’re using a VPN, there’s a chance it’s blocking access to your phone and preventing it from downloading. Again, this problem stems from Valve.

To prevent this error from happening, try deactivating your VPN and downloading Underlords again. Once you’ve downloaded the game, you’re free to reactive your VPN. It shouldn’t cause any issues from this point on. Underlords is a new game and Valve should fix these issues shortly.