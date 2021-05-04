How to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokémon Go

The Luminous Legends X event has begun in Pokémon Go and with it marks the debut of Spritzee and Aromatisse—pure Fairy-type Pokémon first discovered in the Kalos region.

Spritzee was originally a Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Y. But now, Pokémon Go trainers can find it all over the world in increased amounts. Its evolved form, Aromatisse, is also now accessible within the game, but the manner in which Spritzee evolves has changed drastically.

In the mainline Pokémon titles, Spritzee evolved into Aromatisse by trading it to another player while holding the Sachet item, which is said to emit strong-smelling perfumes that only these Pokémon enjoy. Pokémon Go takes this emphasis on Spritzee’s love for fragrances and places a twist on it that aligns with features in the game.

To evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse, players must take advantage of Incenses. First, Sprtizee must be your Buddy Pokémon, which can be changed by going into the Buddy menu and scrolling to the bottom. Next, use an Incense while Spritzee is your Buddy Pokémon, regardless of whether the Incense is attuned for a specific event. The option to evolve Spritzee will then be available via the menu for the price of 50 Spritzee Candies. Then, you’ll finally have your hands on the Fragrance Pokémon, Aromatisse.

Spritzee and its counterpart, Swirlix, are now available in Pokémon Go in larger numbers with their debut alongside the Luminous Legends X event, celebrating the legendary Pokémon Xerneas. Players can encounter Spritzee more frequently until the event ends on May 17.