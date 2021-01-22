How to enable SI drops on your Twitch channel

The Six Invitational is right around the corner, and with it comes more Twitch drops.

During phase one of these Rainbow Six Siege Twitch drops, anyone with a Twitch account can sign up to put drops on their channel.

Phase one will run from Jan. 21 to 31. The rewards are colored charms that will be available on an individual basis throughout the week.

Screengrab via Twitch

Screengrab via Twitch

Registering your account for the SI drops is simple. Head to Ubisoft’s website and opt in for the program.

After that, when you’re playing Rainbow Six Siege, your viewers will gain progress toward the drops.

The Six Invitational is quickly approaching and R6 fans are building the hype for the game’s biggest event of the year. The “Road to SI” playlist has been activated and fans can now play on the Stadium map. Stadium is only active during the lead-up to the Six Invitational every year.

The SI group stage will occur from Feb. 9 to 14 and the playoff stage will take place from Feb. 17 to 21. There will be drops for watching streamers in the run-up to SI and drops from watching the main R6 channel during the Invitational itself.