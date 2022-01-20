How to enable Flick Stick aiming in CS:GO

CS:GO is the second game to adopt the new Flick Stick gyro aiming method created by game developer Jibb Smart. Inspired by the gyro aiming in console games like Splatoon, Flick Stick revolutionizes controller support in traditionally PC-centric shooters.

Most players use the left analog stick for movement and the right stick for aiming when playing with a controller. Flick Stick changes the right analog to horizontal aiming only, with vertical aim controlled by the physical movement of the controller.

How to configure Flick Stick in CS:GO.

Ensure your DualShock 4, DualSense, Switch Pro Controller, or other gyro-enabled controller is connected to the PC and detected by Steam.

Open CS:GO and go to GAME SETTINGS.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Open controller settings and click on the Flick Stick Aim tab.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Scroll down and click on the Enable Flick Stick Aiming. When it’s enabled, there will be a warning message saying, “ Enabling Flick Stick will disable Stick Aim.”

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Once it’s enabled, go to the top of Controller options and click on EDIT BUTTON BINDINGS (LAUNCH STEAM INPUT).

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

A window will open showing the controller settings and the MENU CONTROLS tab should be highlighted.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Click on IN-GAME CONTROLS and a new window will open showing the game’s controller mapping.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

Click on the option for the right analog controller. A window will open showing its mapping. Ensure In-Game Action is set to Joystick Camera.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir

If you exit the settings Flick Stick Gyro settings will be enabled for CS:GO.

Note: By default, the gyro aiming sensitivity is low and might need adjusting. To increase the sensitivity, go back to CS:GO controller settings and scroll down to Gyro Aim Settings. There will be the option to change the sensitivity and invert the aiming.

Screengrab by Saeed Wazir