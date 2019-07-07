How to earn Overwatch League tokens

Earning Overwatch League tokens is simple. The more Overwatch League you watch, the more tokens you earn.

You earn three tokens for every hour of live Overwatch League matches watched on Twitch. VODs don’t count whatsoever. There are multiple options you can choose when watching. You can pick the official Twitch website, Twitch.tv, the Twitch mobile app, the Twitch games console app, or even the TV app.

If you want to earn as many tokens as possible, your best option is watching each and every game of the Overwatch League. That might sound like a slog, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with leaving your stream on in the background. As long as you’re logged in and the stream is running, you’ll earn tokens. You can prepare for all of the matches on the 2019 Overwatch League schedule.

If earning three tokens per hour sounds disheartening to you, don’t worry. After each match, following the conclusion of the final map, a percentage of viewers will be awarded 100 tokens. You’ll have to be lucky, but if you watch enough, you’re almost guaranteed to get a few 100 drops here and there.

Before you start earning, though, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch. All you need to do log on Twitch, click here, and select Connect next to Blizzard Battle.net, and follow the instructions. Now you should be good to start earning Overwatch League tokens.