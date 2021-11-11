How to download Twitch on Nintendo Switch

Twitch is officially available on the Nintendo Switch and downloading it is quick and simple.

With the application, users will get all the functionality one could want out of the platform as a viewer.

You can sign in to your account, look over any number of categories and streamers, search for streamers and categories, as well as obviously watch livestreams, VODs, and clips.

Downloading the Twitch app takes just a quick trip to the Nintendo eShop and a few moments of your time. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the Nintendo eShop. Using the shop’s search function, look up “Twitch.” Find Twitch in the search results. It may not be the top result. You might have to scroll down a little bit. Once you’re on the Twitch application page, click the Free Download button to get the download started.

The application was just released today and requires 31 MB of space. Once you’ve downloaded Twitch, you should be able to go in and watch your favorite streamers on the platform. Just be sure to have some sort of internet connection before you go into the app or you won’t be able to use it.