How to download the Call of Duty: Mobile season 13 update

The update has been released for Android and iOS devices.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 13 content update launched today for Android and iOS devices. It introduced new maps, modes, weapons, balance changes, and more to the game.

While the official season, called Winter War, will begin later today at 6pm CT, players can hop into the update a bit earlier. The season has also brought a new rank series to the game. Rank series eight offers players the Fennec with midnight camo and a new character, Reznov – Snow Falling.

Related: Here are the patch notes for the Call of Duty: Mobile season 13 update

How to download the update on Android devices?

Open the Google Play Store.

Click on the menu option in the top left.

Select “My apps & Games” from the menu.

The “Update” tab will open.

Click on the update button next to Call of Duty: Mobile.

You can also search for Call of Duty: Mobile on the Google Play Store and directly update the game through its page.

How to download the update on iOS devices?

Open the App Store.

Click on the updates option.

Tap the update button next to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Alternatively, you can search for the game on the App Store and update it through the game’s page.

The new maps that are coming to CODM this season are Nuketown Russia, Raid Holiday, and Rebirth. The new modes are Cookie Confirmed and Grind. You can read the complete patch notes to know everything that is coming this season.