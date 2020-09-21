How to download PUBG Mobile Lite without the Google Play Store

The lighter version of PUBG Mobile is only available for Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile optimized for devices with lower specifications. The game can run on devices with just one GB of RAM and requires about 600 MB of free storage.

It’s been developed using the Unreal Engine 4 and is a completely different game than PUBG Mobile. Players need to make a new account to play the game and it even has different prices for in-game cosmetics, currency, and items. PUBG Mobile Lite has two completely new maps called Varenga and Golden Woods. These can only accommodate up to 60 players.

Right now, the game is only available for Android devices. It can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. There is another way of installing PUBG Mobile Lite, however, by downloading the APK on the official website of the game.

Here’s what you need to do to download the game without the Google Play Store:

Open the official PUBG Mobile Lite website on your browser. Click on the “APK Download” option visible at the center of the screen. The size of the APK will be less than 600 MB. Let it finish downloading. Click on the APK to start installing it. Follow the steps mentioned on the installer and the game should be installed on your device. You may need to enable installs from unknown sources to do step four. This can be done in the settings.

After following the steps above, you should be able to play PUBG Mobile Lite on your phone. The graphical qualities of the lite version and PUBG Mobile are a bit different but the character movements and gunfights deliver the same experience.