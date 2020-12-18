How to download beta version of PUBG Mobile Patch 1.2

PUBG Mobile players are discovering a great deal of new themed content in the recently introduced winter update for the game. The crossover with Metro Exodus is reaching its end, but the Frost Festival doesn’t give players any time to get bored by providing even more content and a game mode.

Meanwhile, it’s already possible to test out the upcoming new content with the beta version of Patch 1.2.

The beta version of Patch 1.2 will bring the new Extreme Hunt game mode, as well as the Powered Exoskeleton, new cosmetic items, missions, challenges, and respawns.

How to download the beta version of PUBG Mobile Patch 1.2

Here’s the download link for the 1.2 patch files. You may have to enable your phone to download links from unknown sources and not be blocked by your device if it’s your first time downloading an .APK file without using the store app.

Once that’s done, here are the next steps to follow:

Verify in which folder the file has been downloaded to make sure you’ll be able to locate it easily. Tap on the .APK file and install it. The patch will be downloaded on PUBG Mobile. Once it’s done, open PUBG Mobile and follow the steps indicated by the game. It’ll prompt you with a login button as a guest. Enter the activation code when asked to. If you don’t have it, click on the yellow button under the validation one. Log in and select the Beta application to open. Enter the Events category. Tap on “Test server.” Select “Generate code.” Copy the code and enter it to launch the beta test version.

The .APK file will require at least 700 MB of free space.

You won’t be able to download the file if you’re in India, Afghanistan, or another country that’s banned the game.