How to convert your VALORANT sensitivity to Modern Warfare 2

Sometimes you want to switch that crisp aim from one game to another. VALORANT is an FPS that requires the utmost precise aim for each and every kill. Headshots are a necessity to stack up the kills and to get them in the first place, you’ll need the best sensitivity for your mouse, mousepad, desk size, and movement style.

Call of Duty is no different. Modern Warfare 2 is one of the newest games in the long-running Activision franchise and pinpoint accuracy should be your goal.

But you’ve spent all your time mastering your aim on VALORANT, and transferring that will require a complete overhaul of your settings.

Don’t stress, we’ve got you covered. After reading this, you’ll be able to change your Modern Warfare 2 sensitivity so you’ll be piling up the CoD kills with ease.

How do I convert my VALORANT sensitivity to Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

There is a method to change one title’s sensitivity to the same in the other. As most games have different ways of measuring sensitivity. To change yours, you’ll have to:

Go to your settings in VALORANT and find your sensitivity

Once you’ve found your sensitivity, multiply it by 10.606

For example, if your sensitivity is 1, you’ll multiply it by the number provided to get 10.606. Another example is if your sensitivity is 0.37 on VALORANT, once multiplied, it’ll be 3.924 in MW2. That’s if you’re keeping your DPI the exact same from title to title, of course.

Feel free to test out your sensitivity and increase or decrease as you go along.

The sensitivity you’ll need differs from title to title. Sometimes you might need a faster sensitivity due to a wide-open style of combat, whereas VALORANT requires holding angles and occasionally doing a 180.

Now your aim should be as crisp in MW2 as it is in VALORANT.