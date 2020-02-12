How to connect and send Pokémon from Bank to HOME

Pokémon HOME is here, letting trainers across the world transfer their Pokémon to the service to store them on online cloud boxes and transfer them between games.

Should you own any copies of DS or 3DS Pokémon games though, and want to see your older Pokémon into the HOME service, you will need to download the Pokémon Bank service on your 3DS system.

Bank, like Home, was originally used to store Pokémon in cloud servers but it was limited to just 3DS titles. Thankfully, Nintendo created a way to transfer Pokémon you stored in Bank to HOME should you want to do it— at a cost.

First, you will need to pay for the premium Pokémon HOME service to unlock the option to transfer Pokémon from Bank to HOME. You then need to make sure you have Pokémon in your Pokémon Bank storage system.

Then on Pokémon home find the 3DS icon on the main menu and click it. Proceed through the walls of text and you will eventually come to a screen that provides you with a code.

Now, on your 3DS, go into Bank and select the option to move Pokémon from Bank to Home. Again go through the wall of text on there until you come across the options to select the Pokémon you want to send over. After that, you will be told to put in the Pokémon HOME code that is on your Switch.

After proceeding through these options, the Pokémon will finally be sent over and you’ll be able to use them. Once sent over though there is no way to send them back to Bank, so be careful!