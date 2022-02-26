How to complete the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Gold and Silver Incense and Trade Collection Challenges

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto is tossing players back into the second generation by focusing on Pokémon native to Johto and splitting things up into paths based on the original Gold and Silver.

Along with dictating which handful of version-exclusive Pokémon you will be encountering, the version you select can also impact small parts of the event’s Special Research and Collection Challenges.

Specifically for the Collection Challenges, Niantic has split them up to revolve around general Pokémon Go gameplay and Go Tour: Johto’s habitat rotation. This means some of the Collection Challenges will be available throughout the entire event, while others are locked to the habitat schedule.

Among those general Collection Challenges, players will be tasked with catching and trading the various version-exclusive Pokémon found within the path they choose. This incentivizes players to communicate with friends or other players to get every Pokémon Johto has to offer.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Gold and Silver Incense and Trade Collection Challenges, which revolve entirely around those version-exclusive encounters.

Go Tour: Johto Gold and Silver Collection Challenges

Gold Incense Collection Challenge

Catch a Spinarak

Catch a Gligar

Catch a Teddiursa

Catch a Mantine

Total Rewards: 2022 Stardust, one Incense, and 15 Ultra Balls

Gold Trade Collection Challenge

Trade a Spinarak

Trade a Gligar

Trade a Teddiursa

Trade a Mantine

Total Rewards: 2022 Stardust, one Lucky Egg, and 15 Golden Razz Berries

Silver Incense Collection Challenge

Catch a Ledyba

Catch a Delibird

Catch a Skarmory

Catch a Phanpy

Total Rewards: 2022 Stardust, one Incense, and 15 Ultra Balls

Silver Trade Collection Challenge

Trade a Spinarak

Trade a Gligar

Trade a Teddiursa

Trade a Mantine

Total Rewards: 2022 Stardust, one Lucky Egg, and 15 Golden Razz Berries