How to claim the Twitch Prime Dino Dynamo Bangalore skin

Dino Dynamo Bangalore is Apex Legends’ latest exclusive Twitch Prime skin. It’s nothing special, but if you’re a fan of camouflage or you just want to extend your cosmetic collection, it’s worth claiming.

The skin is absolutely free. If you’re a Twitch Prime user, you have until Aug. 12 to pick up Dino Dynamo Bangalore. And if you haven’t already, you also have the opportunity to claim a unique Wattson skin and an L-Star skin. To claim all three skins, click here, select Claim now, and sign in.

If you’re not a Twitch Prime user and you want to get your hands on the juicy set of skins, then you’ll first have to link your Amazon Prime account to Twitch. Amazon Prime is fairly expensive, setting you back either $12.99 a month or $156 a year. If this method doesn’t interest you, you can always sign up for a free trial, claim your skins, and immediately unsubscribe. You’ll get the skins permanently while maintaining the benefits of Prime for a limited period of time.

Apex Legends on Twitter Don’t be a saur loser. Be sure to link your #TwitchPrime account by 8/12 to unlock the Dino Dynamo Bangalore skin. 🦕🦖: https://t.co/vH5pHRsZs0 https://t.co/DVKTIFsjAL

To sign up for Amazon Prime, or to start a free trial, click here and follow the instructions. Make sure to take note and unsubscribe before the end of the trial period, or your account will automatically upgrade to a paid membership plan. If you’re worried about forgetting, you can cancel your membership here.

Next, you need to connect your Amazon Prime to your Twitch account. After you’ve done that, you’re free to claim the new Bangalore skin, as well as any other Twitch Prime bonuses. This includes many different cosmetic goodies across a number of games.

To connect your Amazon Prime to your Twitch account, click Try Prime in the top right corner and follow the instructions. After everything is confirmed, link your Twitch account to either your Xbox Live, EA, or PSN account—depending on what platform you play Apex on—and you’re ready to go.