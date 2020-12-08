How to change your username on Xbox Series X and S

This year, gamers around the globe celebrated the launch of Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X and S consoles. With any new console release, a whole new generation of gamers is getting their first chance to play console games.

The latest generation of consoles encourages users to utilize the variety of community features on the device, not only for playing games but also to share their gaming experiences with their friends.

In the first week of the console’s release, Xbox recorded a record number of users signing up for their game pass service. To do this, users need a Microsoft account.

When creating an Xbox account, you will be asked to select a gamertag, a unique name that other players can identify you online.

Over time, however, players may choose to change their account’s gamertag for a variety of different reasons. Thankfully for users, this process is quite simple.

How to change your gamertag on Xbox Series X/S