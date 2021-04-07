How to change your password on Xbox Series X/S

Creating an Xbox account will be the first task everyone does after powering their console for the first time, unless they have an account from the older generations. Since Microsoft owns Xbox, you’ll need to have a Microsoft account to log into Xbox services.

If you use the same email address as your primary email, you may want to take extra precautions to ensure your account’s safety. Even if you’re sure your devices aren’t infected with any viruses, your password can still be leaked, meaning it’ll always be a good idea to have a unique password for your account.

Most players use the same password while signing up to different services, making it easier for hackers to breach into their email addresses and Xbox accounts.

Here’s how you can change your password on Xbox Series X/S.

How to change your password on Xbox Series X and S

It doesn’t matter whether you also use Microsoft’s email or other services, your Xbox account is practically tied with everything that Microsoft has to offer. If you’re looking to change the password to your Xbox account, you’ll need to do it through Microsoft’s official website for Xbox services, which will redirect you to the main account hub.

Head over to Microsoft.com and click on the Sign In button if you never logged in before.

Sign in with your credentials.

Click on your account icon on the top left corner of your screen and choose “My Microsoft Account.”

You’ll be redirected to the main hub for your Microsoft account and there will be a key icon below your name and email address.

Click on the key icon to change your password.

If you have any verification methods turned on, you’ll be asked to verify your identity by entering the code that will be delivered to your phone through text message, or by entering the code shown on your authentication app.

Enter your current and new passwords.

Choose “Save” to complete the process.

Once you change your Microsoft account password, your Xbox account password will also be changed since they’re linked with each other.

If you forgot your current password and are looking to change it, you’ll need to go through the password resetting process. The process will verify your identity by sending your registered phone a text message or shooting an email to your secondary address.

How can you set or change your passkey on Xbox Series X/S?

Passkey is different from a password. Passkeys are similar to the passwords you set on your phone to make sure no one gets a hold of your data while you’re away.

Passkeys are usually used to prevent unauthorized charges on your account and to ensure no one takes your console for a ride while you’re away.

To set a passkey for your Xbox Series X/S, you’ll need to:

Turn on your console and wait until it loads into the main menu.

Click the Xbox button on your controller and navigate to the Profile and System options, which is the last menu item on the right.

Hover down and choose “Settings.”

Click on “Account.”

Select “Sign-in, Security and Passkey.”

Choose “Change my Sign-in and Security Preferences.”

Slide to the right and select “Ask for my Passkey.”

You’ll be directed to a pop-up page where you’ll be able to create your passkey via a numerical pad.

Once the passkey is set, you’ll also be asked to enter it every time you try to log into your account on your Xbox Series X/S.