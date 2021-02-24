How to change your display name in Call of Duty: Mobile

Like most multiplayer games, Call of Duty: Mobile allows you to change your display name. But, unless you want to start from square one again and lose all of your hard-earned progression, you’ll have to first follow these simple steps.

There’s a number of ways to change your name in Call of Duty: Mobile. The first (and recommended) method requires a Facebook account. When loading up the game, log in with your Facebook credentials, and your data and progression will be safely linked to your account.

Now uninstall the Call of Duty: Mobile app on your mobile and install it again. For iOS users, you can do this by holding down the app icon and tapping the x that appears in the corner. And for Android users, you can go to Settings, Apps, Notifications, and See all apps. Once you scroll down and find Call of Duty: Mobile, select uninstall.

Once you’ve installed the game again via the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android, log in with your Facebook account. The next time you load Call of Duty: Mobile, the game will ask you to choose a new nickname. If you want to change your display again at a later date, repeat these steps.

Alternatively, you can pay 500 Call of Duty Points to change your name. If you don’t have a Facebook account for whatever reason, or you have a few extra points lying around in your inventory, this is a completely viable method. To change your name, tap the player icon in the top-left corner of the screen and scroll to the Player Profile tab, then select the pencil icon and choose your new name.