How to catch Slaking in Pokémon Go

Catching ’em all is the prime objective for trainers in Pokémon Go. The quest to complete the Pokédex always continues, however, since Niantic keeps adding new generations of Pokémon to the game, meaning there will be additions that you’ll need to catch.

Slakoth, Slaking’s base version, has been available in Pokémon Go for a while now, but players needed to depend on luck to find it in the wild. Considering you’ll need plenty of them to evolve, this makes unlocking Slaking even harder.

How do you get Slaking in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Players can catch Slaking by participating in the current TCG event. Throughout the event, completing the “Catch 40 Pokémon” research task will secure a Slaking encounter and players can catch the Pokémon after defeating it. Alternatively, you can also join three-star raids in which Slaking makes appearances.

Where can you find Slakoth in Pokémon Go?

If the mentioned TCG event is over by the time you set your eyes on catching Slaking, you’ll have the option to search for its base forms in the wild.

Slakoth and Vigoroth, like all Normal-types, generally appear in residential areas and parks. You can also try hatching them out of an egg or check out potential nests that are reported by players.

If a Pokémon appears commonly in a location, players consider the spot as a nest for said Pokémon. Traveling to a nest won’t guarantee that the Pokémon will be there, however. They may still disappear before you arrive at the destination.